Parking deck collapse in Atlanta leaves at least 1 injured

An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.
An aerial view show a parking deck under construction that collapsed in Atlanta on Friday. Workers are reportedly trapped.(Source: WGCL/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A parking deck under construction in Atlanta has partially collapsed. Officials said at least one person was injured Friday in the collapse.

Officials from Atlanta Fire Rescue said the collapse involved a prefabricated parking deck under construction in Atlanta’s Midtown section. Officials said multiple workers were trapped.

An injured worker had to be removed from the structure by firefighters using a crane.

