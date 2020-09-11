Pot-bellied pig on the run in Tennessee county
A pot-bellied pig is the latest animal to be on the loose in Tennessee.
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports about the pig running in the area around Highway 140 South and Cannon Store Road Thursday.
Henry County deputies said they believe the animal is likely a pet that escaped.
Anyone who spots the animal is asked to call 731-642-1672.
