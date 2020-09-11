Pot-bellied pig on the run in Tennessee county

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A pot-bellied pig is the latest animal to be on the loose in Tennessee.

Officials with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports about the pig running in the area around Highway 140 South and Cannon Store Road Thursday.

Henry County deputies said they believe the animal is likely a pet that escaped.

Anyone who spots the animal is asked to call 731-642-1672.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has received a call of a pot belly pig running loose around the Hwy 140 south and... Posted by Henry County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.