Retired Army Sgt. remembers Sept. 11 for different reason

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -There are many stories associated with 9/11, one in particular is not about New York but about an unassuming rock and a Knoxville retired Army Sergeant.

David Dinwiddie served in the Gulf War. He says he was digging a foxhole when he hit a huge rock. His buddies got it out with a front loader but David wanted to keep it close by because he said it resembled the state of Tennessee.

He even went so far as to chisel out memorable words on it as well as the date of when it all happened, September 11, 1991 and his hometown.

When David finally left for home he assumed the rock would stay in the Saudi desert but his commander thought otherwise and had it transported to Knoxville on a ship. Today it’s still on display at the Army Reserve on Weisgarber Road.

Although September 11th is one the world remembers as a tragedy, David Dinwiddie also remembers it as pride in his home state.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.