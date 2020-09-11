Rounds of rain for many this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Soggy weather is here for both days this weekend, but neither day is a wash-out.

After Monday, we have a quieter and pleasant stretch ahead.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Features a few storms each day (WVLT)

Showers – but very few storms – are working their way down from our mountains. There may be one or two high school football delays but the rain shouldn’t get past I-75 and will mostly fizzle before 8:00 p.m. Friday.

We’re starting off with some riverfront fog Saturday morning and lows near 70 for many. Then we have lots of sunshine until about 2 oclcok in the afternoon. After roughly 3:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, the rain is back. Once again, it comes from the mountains moving northwest. There’s considerably more showers than Friday, but the best chance of rain is east of 75 Saturday. It’s probably Knoxville’s best chance of the weekend.

Sunday’s rain is a little more confined to our Plateau counties. We’re still warm and humid Sunday. Showers are still pretty likely but the chance is down a smidgen. The best chance of downpours is late Sunday morning and early in the afternoon. It’s on the Cumberland Plateau. Some out that way could get closer to one inch.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday has morning showers, then several dry hours. We get some later afternoon showers that will usher in cooler and less humid weather from Tuesday onwards.

Tuesday’s rain chances are really low, mostly on the Plateau. Wednesday and Thursday are mostly dry and somewhat ‘fall-like.’ It is not that cool but it’s closer than we’ve been to September weather.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

