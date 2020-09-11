Sports betting in Tennessee on track to launch Nov. 1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee State Lottery announced online sports betting is on schedule to launch in the state by November 1.

Officials on the lottery board said members are working to meet by the end of September to finalize applications and background checks.

The sports betting bill passed the state legislature in 2019. Officials said they hoped the legalization of sports betting would increase tax revenue for the state.

After the launch, bets can be placed on multiple sports including the current NFL season.

