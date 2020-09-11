Steamy today ahead of storms from a cold front

Get outside Friday or early Saturday, ahead of better rain chances. (WVLT)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The heat and humidity continue to build ahead of that cold front, so it feels hotter today and we have a few pop-ups.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with areas of fog and some dense fog. The lows are a little higher, as we only dip into the upper 60s for most of the area.

Your Friday is hot and humid, with a high of 90 that feels more like 96 degrees. That’s in the shade too, since the sunshine always makes it feel warmer. The humidity helps to create a few pop-up showers and storms as well. We have a 20% coverage of most of our area, but a 40% coverage of the Smoky Mountains.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with patchy fog again, and a low around 69 degrees by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday starts off nice, but I’d suggest getting outside early since rain chances build in the afternoon to evening. We’ll have some downpours and storms at times the second half of the day, with a 60% coverage of our area. The high will reach 87 degrees early afternoon, ahead of the rain.

We’ll continue with on and off rain and storms, 60% coverage, through Sunday. Sunday is now looking like some of the heaviest rain in the region will be just to our area, so that gives us a chance to be closer to the mid 80s.

Scattered rain and storms continue from this front through Monday, 40% coverage of our area, with a high in the low 80s.

A few pop-ups continue on Tuesday, but it’s more isolated on Wednesday. High temperatures gently dip at this point as the cooler air settles in.

The next front, as of now, will move in late Thursday. This gives us spotty pop-ups Thursday and more rain at times Thursday night through Friday.

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on your local forecast!

Fri AM 8-day forecast (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.