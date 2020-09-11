Suspect found in storm drain following Knoxville police chase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was found in a storm drain after leading officers on a chase Wednesday morning.

KCSO deputies attempted to initiate a traffic stop around 10 a.m. on Callahan Drive and Interstate 75. The driver, Steven Hall, 32, reportedly refused to stop and began driving into oncoming traffic towards Clinton Highway.

Deputies said Hall made a u-turn and began to drive on the wrong side of the road headed towards Central Avenue. According to reports, Hall was driving head-on with traffic on the opposite side causing drivers to swerve.

KCSO officials said Hall ran a red light at the intersection of Callahan Drive and Dante Road nearly causing drivers to crash.

Hall stopped the vehicle on Paxton Drive and fled the scene on foot, KCSO said.

Deputies enlisted the help of K-9 officers who tracked Hall to a storm drain on the 1500 block of Paxton Drive. Hall was taken into custody and given medical treatment for injuries Hall received while resisting arrest when he was taken out of the storm drain.

KCSO officials said Hall was driving on a suspended license and had a warrant out for his arrest.

Hall faces charges including resisting arrest, evading arrest and driving with a suspended license.

