TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for teen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen last seen in Mt. Juliet.

TBI said 15-year-old Kaylee Collins is 5′4″ and has green eyes with brown hair that is dyed purple. She weighs approximately 145 pounds.

If you see her, TBI says to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

