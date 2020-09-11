TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for teen
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing teen last seen in Mt. Juliet.
TBI said 15-year-old Kaylee Collins is 5′4″ and has green eyes with brown hair that is dyed purple. She weighs approximately 145 pounds.
If you see her, TBI says to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
