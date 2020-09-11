TBI searching for Tenn. man wanted as fugitive.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man who is wanted as a fugitive.

According to TBI, officials are helping the Sullivan Co. Sheriff’s Office search for John W. Puckett.

Puckett is wanted for Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Burglary.

If you have any information contact SCSO at 423-279-7331 or tips can be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.