Advertisement

Tennessee man gets life in prison for tire shop killings

A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop.
Rickey Hull
Rickey Hull(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop and the fatal shooting of a third person in a separate incident.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office said Rickey Hull Jr., 38, pleaded guilty Thursday to the three killings. He was sentenced to three terms of life in prison by a judge.

Prosecutors said Hull shot Kamel Al Abes, 52, and Marcus Anderson, 44, inside the Third Tire Shop in Memphis in December 2018. Abes, the store owner, died at a hospital. Anderson, an employee, died at the store.

Hull was arrested two hours later at an apartment.

Investigators then linked him to the slaying of Milton Edmonson, 49, who was shot in the head as he walked down a Memphis street about a month before the tire shop shooting.

Investigators said Hull used the same .22-caliber rifle in all three killings.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1st Tennessee attorney permanently disbarred under new rule

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years.

News

Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
entered the house, authorities said Thursday.Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies.

WVLT

Steamy today ahead of storms from a cold front

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Tennessee lands $7M federal grant for rail project

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Once the industrial park is finished, the state hopes it will better position Northwest Tennessee for investments that require rail access.

Latest News

News

Missing 15-year-old found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Mt. Juliet Police said she was located just after midnight on Friday.

Eye on Education

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

News

13-year-old dies from brain-eating amoeba after Florida vacation, family says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The family of a 13-year-old boy says he died from a brain-eating amoeba after vacationing at a North Florida campground last month.

News

Knox Co. music teacher wins ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kami Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.

News

KPD: One person dead after East Knoxville shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One person is dead after shooting incident in South Knoxville Thursday night.

WVLT

Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Before the second taste of early fall arrives next week