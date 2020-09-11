Advertisement

Tennessee man shoots deputy, killed when SWAT enters house

entered the house, authorities said Thursday. Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies.
Police tape huge a tree in a shooting that left one woman injured on Thursday afternoon.
Police tape huge a tree in a shooting that left one woman injured on Thursday afternoon.(Ashley Boles)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A man who held his girlfriend hostage and shot a deputy while barricading himself in a home in Tennessee was killed when a SWAT team entered the house, authorities said Thursday.

Jonathan Darsaw, 49, was fatally shot early Thursday during an “armed confrontation” with Shelby County sheriff’s deputies called in to help authorities in adjoining Fayette County, authorities said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Fayette County authorities received reports Wednesday that a man had shot his girlfriend multiple times and was holding her hostage in a house in Moscow, about 50 miles east of Memphis.

The man, identified as Darsaw, allowed his girlfriend to leave and barricaded himself in the house, the TBI said in a news release. The woman was hospitalized with injuries that were not critical.

Later Wednesday, Fayette County deputies tried to arrest Darsaw when he stepped onto his back porch. Darsaw shot at deputies, hitting one of them, the TBI said. The deputy received treatment for undisclosed wounds and is recovering, the TBI said.

Shelby County’s SWAT team was called for help and members entered the home at about 4 a.m. Thursday. Darsaw was fatally shot during a confrontation that is under investigation by the TBI, which will forward its findings to the district attorney.

The name of the deputy who was shot was not immediately released.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

1st Tennessee attorney permanently disbarred under new rule

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Prior to July 1, attorneys who were disbarred in Tennesseee could petition for reinstatement after five years.

News

Tennessee man gets life in prison for tire shop killings

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Tennessee man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killings of two people in a tire shop.

WVLT

Steamy today ahead of storms from a cold front

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Heather Haley
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Tennessee lands $7M federal grant for rail project

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Once the industrial park is finished, the state hopes it will better position Northwest Tennessee for investments that require rail access.

Latest News

News

Missing 15-year-old found safe

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Mt. Juliet Police said she was located just after midnight on Friday.

Eye on Education

Cyber security poses threat to East Tennessee virtual schools

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Virtual students may face invisible problems this year, but the threat will still be real.

News

13-year-old dies from brain-eating amoeba after Florida vacation, family says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The family of a 13-year-old boy says he died from a brain-eating amoeba after vacationing at a North Florida campground last month.

News

Knox Co. music teacher wins ‘Tennessee Teacher of the Year'

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Kami Lunsford, selected out of nine finalists across eight regions, has been teaching music for 14 years.

News

KPD: One person dead after East Knoxville shooting

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
One person is dead after shooting incident in South Knoxville Thursday night.

WVLT

Storms rolling in for the tail end of the weekend

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Before the second taste of early fall arrives next week