Tennessee man wanted for rape shot, killed by NC police during arrest attempt

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man wanted for rape was shot and killed by police in North Carolina during an arrest attempt Thursday.

According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Glenn Eldridge, 48, of Maynardville was wanted on two counts of rape in Union County.

“Due to the nature of the charges and the public safety concerns that Eldridge posed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Tennessee in locating and apprehending him,” the release read.

Eldridge was spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals task force on September 10, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said during an arrest attempt, Eldridge was shot and killed by an officer.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there is no more information available at this time.

