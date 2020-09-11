Advertisement

Tennessee man wanted for rape shot, killed by NC police during arrest attempt

During an arrest attempt, Eldridge was shot and killed by an officer.
Route 60 reopens after deadly crash in the Milton area.
Route 60 reopens after deadly crash in the Milton area.(WSAZ)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man wanted for rape was shot and killed by police in North Carolina during an arrest attempt Thursday.

According to a release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, Glenn Eldridge, 48, of Maynardville was wanted on two counts of rape in Union County.

“Due to the nature of the charges and the public safety concerns that Eldridge posed, the Union County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service in the Eastern District of Tennessee in locating and apprehending him,” the release read.

Eldridge was spotted in Fayetteville, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals task force on September 10, 2020.

The sheriff’s office said during an arrest attempt, Eldridge was shot and killed by an officer.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Due to the ongoing investigation, there is no more information available at this time.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Knoxville woman convicted after stealing dog during bear hunt

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville woman has been convicted Friday after officials say she interfered with a lawful bear hunt by catching and stealing a bear hunting dog during an active hunt.

News

Which UT football player would you send to capture the Knoxville tiger?

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials have conducted searches and set a trap but have been unable to catch the animal.

News

Vol legend Jeff Francis giving back to the sport he loves

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Rick Russo
Chavis has teamed up with former Vol QB Jeff Francis to coach up the kids on the West Middle School team

News

Folds of Honor forging ahead at Fox Den

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rick Russo
Folds of Honor forging ahead at Fox Den

News

TWRA removes trap after no new sightings of Knoxville tiger

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of the tiger.

Latest News

News

Crossville police asking for old, expired, unused medications for ‘Drug Take Back’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Officials said to drop off the medications so it can destroyed properly. Needles, syringes, liquids and aerosols can be excepted.

News

Vanderbilt University beginning fall season without fans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Vanderbilt University announced it would beginning its fall season without fans at home events through the end of October, WKRN reported.

News

‘No credible information' to gathering of 3,500 people says Maryville police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Maryville police chief Tony Crisp, there is no credible information to social media posts circulating of 3,500 people gathering at W. Broadway Friday night.

News

UT acquires three hotels to house quarantined students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman said Tuesday that the schools has acquired an entire hotel to house individuals connected to campus that need to quarantine.

News

Loudon Co. child brightens officers’ day with hand painted gift

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Wiggens brought hand-painted wall hangings and cupcakes in support of police and fire departments.