Advertisement

TWRA removes trap after no new sightings of Knoxville tiger

According to TWRA, officials have not received any new sightings or information of the tiger.
Officials removed the trap due to inactivity. /
Officials removed the trap due to inactivity. /(WVLT)
By Lauren Meyers and Alivia Harris
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said, as of Friday afternoon, they have not received any new sightings or information regarding the Knoxville tiger on the loose.

“We have nothing to report... no hide nor hair,” said TWRA in a statement Friday.

TWRA officials said a trap baited with chickens that was set Thursday afternoon has been removed due to inactivity. TWRA said they are no longer actively searching for the tiger due to the lack of new sightings.

Officers are on duty and will respond to any tiger sighting calls, according to TWRA.

The tiger was first spotted Wednesday night by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

American Red Cross of Tenn. deploys 69 volunteers in response to Hurricane Laura, West Coast wildfires

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the American Red Cross of the Tenn. Region, 69 volunteers have been deployed in response to Hurricane Laura and the West Coast wildfires.

News

Kentucky deputies searching for two missing children believed to be in danger

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Kentucky officials are searching for two missing children who were last seen on Thursday.

National

Couple dies from COVID-19 holding hands, within four minutes of each other in Rowan Co., N.C.

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By WBTV Staff
A couple, married for 48 years, died from COVID-19 within four minutes of each other while holding hands in the hospital.

National

Hyundai warns owners to park outside, recalls 180,000 SUVs

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By TOM KRISHER
The company says corrosion can cause a short circuit in defective anti-lock brake circuit boards that can start a fire.

Latest News

News

‘No credible information' to gathering of 3,500 people says Maryville police chief

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to Maryville police chief Tony Crisp, there is no credible information to social media posts circulating of 3,500 people gathering at W. Broadway Friday night.

News

TBI searching for Tenn. man wanted as fugitive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is searching for a Tenn. man who is wanted as a fugitive.

News

Trap removed as the search continues for Knoxville tiger on the loose

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

News

Tennessee attorney accused of rape shoots himself when confronted by police

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Tennessee man recently added to the Most Wanted list has died.

News

KPD: Victim identified after East Knoxville shooting

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Knoxville police identified the victim after a shooting incident in East Knoxville Thursday night.

News

Doctors report rare inflammatory syndrome in a some children with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Throughout the country, only 800 children have been diagnosed with the rare disease.