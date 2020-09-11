Advertisement

Undefeated teams Alcoa and Maryville meet for 92nd time

Two undefeated high school teams, Alcoa and Maryville will go head to head Friday night at Maryville High School.
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Two undefeated high school teams, Alcoa and Maryville will go head to head Friday night at Maryville High School.

For the 92nd time, perennial powers Alcoa and Maryville will meet on the gridiron. As you might expect, it is WVLT’s Varsity All Access Game of the Week.

The two schools have a combined 35 state titles. The Tornadoes have won five straight state titles with a total of 18 and 17 for the Rebels.

Maryville leads the overall series, including the 2019 season’s 17-3 decision ending Alcoa’s 29 game win streak.

Both teams are undefeated and both have looked impressive, especially the Tornadoes, who’ve outscored their opponents 128-7 through three games. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the home of the Red Rebels.

