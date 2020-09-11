UT community commemorates 9/11 through mural on ‘The Rock’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee community is honoring all who lost their lives during the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The school community painted a symbolic mural Friday, September 11, 2020, on ‘The Rock’, a place where students can express themselves through art on campus.

The Rock: today and 19 years ago. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/o6aflpJnvW — UT Knoxville (@UTKnoxville) September 11, 2020

Words such as “Never Forget” and “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” were painted on the mural including the American flag.

