Vanderbilt University beginning fall season without fans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WKRN) -Vanderbilt University announced it would begin its fall season without fans at home events through the end of October, WKRN reported.

“Our student-athletes and coaching staffs are ready to compete and win in the best conference in the nation, but we recognize that we have to do so in our ‘new normal’ environment, where we need to focus on keeping everyone as healthy and safe as possible,” said Vice-chancellor for athletics and university affairs Candice Lee.

WKRN reported playing without fans will allow the university to concentrate on student-athletes and minimize scenarios that could jeopardize health and safety.

“We understand the impact this decision to compete without spectators has on both our fan base and our student-athletes, but this is the right thing to do for us because of the current challenges posed by COVID-19. Given factors in play at Vanderbilt, such as playing in the heart of a city, we feel this decision is in the best interest of our students, fans, game day staff, and the greater Nashville community,” added Lee.

According to WKRN, fans will have access to virtual programming for home football games, virtual tailgate, live pregame show and opportunities to win prizes with Commodore Nation.

Fans who purchased season tickets will be receiving communication from the Vanderbilt Athletics ticket office regarding refund options.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WKRN. All rights reserved.