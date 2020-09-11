Which UT football player would you send to capture the Knoxville tiger?
Officials have conducted searches and set a trap but have been unable to catch the animal.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials have been searching for a tiger on the loose after it was first spotted on Wednesday by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.
University of Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia told WVLT if there is one player he could send to round up the tiger, it would be Trey Smith.
“Without a doubt Trey Smith. Are you kidding me? If the tiger sees Trey running up, that Tiger is gone," said Cimaglia.
On Thursday following his press conference, Coach Jeremy Pruitt asked the media if the tiger had been found yet because it was interfering with his daily plans.
“I missed my noon walk today because of that tiger,” Pruitt said.
