Which UT football player would you send to capture the Knoxville tiger?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville officials have been searching for a tiger on the loose after it was first spotted on Wednesday by a deputy in the Forks of the River Industrial Park.

Officials have conducted searches and set a trap but have been unable to catch the animal.

University of Tennessee kicker Brent Cimaglia told WVLT if there is one player he could send to round up the tiger, it would be Trey Smith.

“Without a doubt Trey Smith. Are you kidding me? If the tiger sees Trey running up, that Tiger is gone," said Cimaglia.

On Thursday following his press conference, Coach Jeremy Pruitt asked the media if the tiger had been found yet because it was interfering with his daily plans.

“I missed my noon walk today because of that tiger,” Pruitt said.

.@wvlt UT Place Kicker Brent Cimaglia just told us if there’s one player he could send out there to round up that Tiger he says without a doubt it would be @TreySmith73 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Sv4yiFF8OG — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 11, 2020

If there happened to be a large jungle cat in the team room, who should we call?



Asking for a friend. pic.twitter.com/lbOOexg3vo — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) September 11, 2020

