Advertisement

WonderWorks offering virtual field trips

WonderWorks, the place known as the upside down house in Pigeon Forge, has more than 100 hands-on exhibits that will teach you something.
By Arial Starks and Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- With kids headed back to the classroom, but field trips limited because of COVID-19, WonderWorks has put together a virtual experience to bring some of their hands on exhibits to the classroom.

WonderWorks, the place known as the upside down house in Pigeon Forge, has more than 100 hands-on exhibits that will teach you something.

“At WonderWorks we have 6 locations. We have locations in Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Branson and Pigeon Forge. So normally we have lots of kids on site exploring our over 100 hands on exhibits. But this year with some of the challenging times we’re offering something new. We’re offering virtual field trips. So some of those are principles of pressure, adaptation, severe weather the solar system and then a kind of inside look at WonderWorks. Kind of going along with all our exhibits we have on site,” said Katie Taber with WonderWorks.

Some of the options offered this year include:

•Smoky Mountain art contest for local student artists

•Professor Wonder’s Virtual Learning Labs which cover in-depth explorations of topics such as the principles of pressure, the states of matter, severe weather topics, the water cycle, adaptation, and more.

•Homeschool Days for the fall.

WonderWorks has new COVID-19 protocols in place this year including, “reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE)”.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

News

Greene Co. pair make history as first Tennessee married couple to referee together

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Elexis and Jeff Fancher refereed the Claiborne County vs. West Greene High School football game last week, making them the first married couple in the state to referee together.

WVLT

Rounds of rain for many this weekend

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Hawkins County man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, beating her “for several hours”

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
He is accused of beating his girlfriend, holding her against her will for several hours and threatening to kill her.

News

Knoxville woman convicted after stealing dog during bear hunt

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A Knoxville woman has been convicted Friday after officials say she interfered with a lawful bear hunt by catching and stealing a bear hunting dog during an active hunt.

Latest News

News

UT community commemorates 9/11 through mural on ‘The Rock’

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
Words such as “Never Forget” and “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave” were painted on the mural including the American flag.

News

Retired Army Sgt. remembers Sept. 11 for different reason

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks and Alan Williams
Although September 11th is one the world remembers as tragedy, David Dinwiddie also remembers it as pride in his home state.

News

NASA seeking companies to help mine the moon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration says it will pay up to $25,000 for a company with lunar rocks that will help mine the moon for resources, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

News

Enthusiasts prepare for car show weekend in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
While the Shades of the Past car show was cancelled due to Covid-19, many of the car enthusiast have come anyway.

News

Which UT football player would you send to capture the Knoxville tiger?

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials have conducted searches and set a trap but have been unable to catch the animal.