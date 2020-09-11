WonderWorks offering virtual field trips

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- With kids headed back to the classroom, but field trips limited because of COVID-19, WonderWorks has put together a virtual experience to bring some of their hands on exhibits to the classroom.

WonderWorks, the place known as the upside down house in Pigeon Forge, has more than 100 hands-on exhibits that will teach you something.

“At WonderWorks we have 6 locations. We have locations in Orlando, Myrtle Beach, Branson and Pigeon Forge. So normally we have lots of kids on site exploring our over 100 hands on exhibits. But this year with some of the challenging times we’re offering something new. We’re offering virtual field trips. So some of those are principles of pressure, adaptation, severe weather the solar system and then a kind of inside look at WonderWorks. Kind of going along with all our exhibits we have on site,” said Katie Taber with WonderWorks.

Some of the options offered this year include:

•Smoky Mountain art contest for local student artists

•Professor Wonder’s Virtual Learning Labs which cover in-depth explorations of topics such as the principles of pressure, the states of matter, severe weather topics, the water cycle, adaptation, and more.

•Homeschool Days for the fall.

WonderWorks has new COVID-19 protocols in place this year including, “reduced hours, enhanced cleaning efforts, social distancing measures, employee health screenings, and employee personal protective equipment (PPE)”.

