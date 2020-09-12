Big Ten medical experts to present options for possible return of football in fall

(WVLT) -According to ESPN, the Big Ten medical subcommittee will present new programs Saturday to a conference of presidents, chancellors for a possible return of football in fall.

The subcommittee is comprised of medical experts and athletic directors that will show 8 of the 14 presidents and chancellors at least four rapid response antigen tests now on the market that could allow teams to test daily and decrease the amount of contract tracing, ESPN reported.

“It’s light years different than it was five weeks ago,” said one conference source.

A source told ESPN if the presidents and chancellors approve the return to play, the earliest scenario is still a month away which would mean mid-to-late October. The source says it would depend on how quickly the return to play is approved, along with conference chooses and how quickly it can have the supplies.

The Big Ten postponed its fall sports season on August 10.

