Colorado 12-year-old suspended after showing toy gun during online class
The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 12-year-old in Colorado was suspended from school last week after officials said he showed a toy gun during his online art class, CBS4 reports.
The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.
CBS4 reported a school resource officer visited the boy’s home after his teacher reported the incident to the principal, who in turn reported it to police. The school said they were concerned for the welfare of the student and another 12-year-old student who was with the boy.
The teacher wasn’t sure if the gun was real or not. On Thursday the El Paso County Sheriff’s office released body cam video of the officer’s visiting the child’s home, talking to him about safety.
The student was not charged for the incident.
The sheriff wrote of the incident: “We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties.”
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.