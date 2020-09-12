Advertisement

Colorado 12-year-old suspended after showing toy gun during online class

The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.
A still frame of the moment a 12-year-old waved a toy gun during an online class.
A still frame of the moment a 12-year-old waved a toy gun during an online class.(EPSO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 12-year-old in Colorado was suspended from school last week after officials said he showed a toy gun during his online art class, CBS4 reports.

The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.

CBS4 reported a school resource officer visited the boy’s home after his teacher reported the incident to the principal, who in turn reported it to police. The school said they were concerned for the welfare of the student and another 12-year-old student who was with the boy.

The teacher wasn’t sure if the gun was real or not. On Thursday the El Paso County Sheriff’s office released body cam video of the officer’s visiting the child’s home, talking to him about safety.

The student was not charged for the incident.

The sheriff wrote of the incident: “We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties.”

We would like to take this opportunity to provide some clarity on the situation where two 12-year-olds were suspended after brandishing a weapon, while at a home, during an online class. The Sheriff’s Office received a report from the school due to a concern for the welfare of the students present during the incident. We were told by the school, the teacher did not know if the weapon was, “real or not”. As we should, we investigated the situation to ensure the safety of the students. Our School Resource Officer (deputy) made contact with the parents and children, then held a discussion with all parties; no one was charged with a crime. We take these situations seriously and we have to respond to circumstances such as these as public safety is our number one priority. The School Resource Officer took the appropriate action and was kind and respectful throughout the interaction. His goal was to educate the involved parties. For more information about the rules and administrative sanctions put in place by the school district or any questions regarding the school’s actions should be directed to Widefield School District 3.

Posted by EPC Sheriff's Office on Thursday, September 10, 2020

