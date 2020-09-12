East Tenn. officers celebrating National Police Women Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -East Tenn. officers are celebrating National Police Women Day Saturday, Sept. 12.

“The Alcoa Police would like to honor our officers and support staff on their day. Thank you all for the work you do everyday,” said the Alcoa Police Department in a Facebook post.

“Sheriff James Lee Berrong extends his gratitude to all who serve and protect Blount County,” said Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post.

