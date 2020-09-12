Advertisement

Eggo releases limited-edition pancakes in time for the holidays

Eggo is launching new limited-edition seasonal pancakes ahead of the fall and winter, the company confirmed to Fox 8.
Eggo releases holiday pancakes.(Fox 8)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
According to the company, Eggo Pumpkin Pie Pancakes and Gingerbread Cookie Pancakes are heading to the frozen food aisle soon.

“Eggo Seasonal Pancakes are warm and fluffy, inside and out, with irresistibly delicious flavors inspired by the seasons,” the company said. “On busy days simply heat for a homemade taste, without the hassle.”

The frozen pancakes are sold in an 8 count package.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via Fox *. All rights reserved.

