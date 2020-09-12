Fire erupts at Florida Gators’ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WVLT/WCJB) -According to a spokesperson with the Gainesville Fire Rescue, a tractor used for fertilizing the field erupted on the third level at the Ben Hill Griffin Stadium Saturday.

WCJB reporter Claudia Bellofatto reported, the fire was on the 3rd level.

Bellofatto said no one was injured and the fire has been contained.

