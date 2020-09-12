Advertisement

Former Tenn. Army medic pleads no contest to rape, murder of infant daughter

A former Tenn. Army medic charged with aggravated rape and murder of his infant child has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -A former Tenn. Army medic charged with aggravated rape and murder of his infant child has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to WTVF, Christoper Paul Conway pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in Montgomery County Friday.

Conway was sentenced to 15 years in prison with no chance of parole.

