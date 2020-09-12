Former Vol Alvin Kamara agrees to five-year, $75M contract with New Orleans Saints

(WVLT/CBS Sports) -The New Orleans Saints have finalized a five-year $75 million extension with former Vol Alvin Kamara Saturday, CBS Sports reported.

The running back will receive $75 million in new money on top of the $2.133 million he was scheduled to make this season on the final year of his rookie contract.

According to CBS Sports, Kamara is the second-highest-paid running back in NFL history tying with Ezekiel Elliot and behind Christian McCraffrey.

Kamara’s 27 rushing touchdowns are fifth in the NFL and his 243 receptions and 2,068 yards are second in the league among running backs only to McCaffrey, CBS Sports reported.

