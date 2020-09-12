Advertisement

Got pictures of the Smokies? They could help the park

All those pictures you took on your last trip to the Smokies is a good way to remember your trip, but for the national park it could help them in other ways.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All those pictures you took on your last trip to the Smokies is a good way to remember your trip, but for the national park it could help them in other ways.

Discover Life in America is planning an October event, Science at Sugarlands, where they will use your pictures to explore the species in the park.

"It’s called snap it and map it. That’s having people who are in the park collect data for us using their phone through a program called iNaturalist,” said Todd Witcher with Discover Life In America. “We host a lot of scientists from all over the world and we do a lot of very specific research, but it’s hard to cover a park the size of the Smokies and do it efficiently.”

Discover Life in America works to document the biodiversity of the Smokies to help the national park service better manage and protect what’s here.

So it can be anything. Any plant or animal so your pictures for family memories could mean much more to the park.

To learn more about iNaturalist, Discover Life is offering a seminar over Zoom.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

East Tenn. officers celebrating National Police Women Day

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
East Tenn. officers are celebrating National Police Women Day Saturday, Sept. 12.

News

Woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

WVLT

Increasing rain chances today

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

News

Maryville’s win over Alcoa highlights Week-4 of Varsity All Access action

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Week-4 highlighted by Maryville's 14-9 win over rival Alcoa

Latest News

News

Colorado 12-year-old suspended after showing toy gun during online class

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.

News

LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 4 of season

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fourth week of the season.

WVLT

Rounds of rain for many this weekend

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Rain and storms move through at times this weekend, ahead of cooler air for next week.

News

Knox Co. middle school students write letters of ‘thanks’ to KPD officers

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
Vine Middle School students in Mr. Davies' class wrote letters to KPD officers as a way to say ‘thanks’ for their service to the community.

News

Middle Tenn. hospitals posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Middle Tenn. hospitals are posting notes of encouragement for NICU parents in honor of NICU Awareness month.

News

GameStop to close 450 locations by end of 2020

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
GameStop announced this week an additional 400 to 450 stores would be closing across the country by the end of the year, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.