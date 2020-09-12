Got pictures of the Smokies? They could help the park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -All those pictures you took on your last trip to the Smokies is a good way to remember your trip, but for the national park it could help them in other ways.

Discover Life in America is planning an October event, Science at Sugarlands, where they will use your pictures to explore the species in the park.

"It’s called snap it and map it. That’s having people who are in the park collect data for us using their phone through a program called iNaturalist,” said Todd Witcher with Discover Life In America. “We host a lot of scientists from all over the world and we do a lot of very specific research, but it’s hard to cover a park the size of the Smokies and do it efficiently.”

Discover Life in America works to document the biodiversity of the Smokies to help the national park service better manage and protect what’s here.

So it can be anything. Any plant or animal so your pictures for family memories could mean much more to the park.

To learn more about iNaturalist, Discover Life is offering a seminar over Zoom.

