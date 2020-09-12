Advertisement

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials discover human male remains, close campsite

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.
(WITN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have closed a campsite and trail after discovering human male remains.

According to a release, campsite 82 and a section of Hazel Creek Trail is closed after rangers discovered the remains of an out-of-state male Friday around 7:00 p.m.

Hikers reported to authorities discovering human remains across the creek of the campsite with a bear scavenging the area and officials were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Rangers euthanized the bear after observing a bear actively scavenging on the remains.

The identity of the victim has not been released. Rangers are working to notify the next of kin.

The cause of death is unknown. The Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WVLT

Increasing rain chances today

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Scattered showers both Saturday and Sunday.

News

East Tenn. officers celebrating National Police Women Day

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
East Tenn. officers are celebrating National Police Women Day Saturday, Sept. 12.

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Saturday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Former Tenn. Army medic pleads no contest to rape, murder of infant daughter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A former Tenn. Army medic charged with aggravated rape and murder of his infant child has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Latest News

News

30 days 30 Vols: Countdown to Football Time in Tennessee

Updated: 2 hours ago
Are you ready for Football Time in Tennessee? Get to know your Volunteers while the clock counts down to kickoff at Neyland Stadium.

News

Got pictures of the Smokies? They could help the park

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
All those pictures you took on your last trip to the Smokies is a good way to remember your trip, but for the national park it could help them in other ways.

News

Woman opens Trump store in Pigeon Forge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
An East Tenn. woman opened a store in Pigeon Forge to dedicate it to President Trump.

News

Maryville’s win over Alcoa highlights Week-4 of Varsity All Access action

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Week-4 highlighted by Maryville's 14-9 win over rival Alcoa

News

Colorado 12-year-old suspended after showing toy gun during online class

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The boy, a student at Grand Mountain School in Coloado Springs, was suspended from school for five days following the incident.

News

LIVE SCORES: High school football gears up for week 4 of season

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
High school football kicked off for dozens of teams in its fourth week of the season.