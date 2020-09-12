Increasing rain chances today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to patches of fog this morning, but rainfall is ahead for parts of the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

After the patches of fog leave this morning, we’re left with a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will stay in the mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

High’s on Saturday will be near 87 in Knoxville to 83 in Crossville. Where we do get sun we’ve got a high UV Index at 8, so make sure you layer up with sunscreen. Also, pollen is high and air quality is moderate so some folks will need to take precautions while outside.

Rainfall will bring some heavy downpours at times across the area and we’ll have a 10th to quarter of inch through the evening. Rain chances increase from 20% in the morning to around 60% for the afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 70 to start Sunday.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday with scattered showers and storms across the area. These storms will pop-up and have the potential to bring have rainfall at times. We’ll have another quarter to half inch in many locations by the time Sunday comes to a close. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will be a mostly cloudy sky.

As the rain starts to leave early on Monday that will leave us with clearing conditions for the afternoon. Cooler after the passage of the front though as we’re in the low 80s.

Just spotty rain chances for the rest of the week as we stay in the low 80s for highs and overnight lows will be dropping to the low 60s.

