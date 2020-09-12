KPD: Woman shot during attempted carjacking near N. Central Street

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A woman was reportedly shot during an attempted carjacking incident in North Knoxville Friday evening.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a reported shooting near North Central Street and Bernard Avenue Friday, Sept. 11 around 6:45 p.m. Upon arrival officers said they found a woman who had been shot.

According to a release, the victim told KPD officers that she was driving and pulled into a parking lot at 1305 N. Central St. when she noticed a black truck pull into the lot behind her, exit the lot and then return, driving towards her parked car.

“The victim stated that a male suspect exited the passenger side of the vehicle, approached her vehicle and displayed a black handgun. The suspect, described as a black male in his early 20s with dreadlocks, pointed the pistol at her and attempted to open the car door. The victim stated that the suspect was able to open the door, at which time she was able to put the car in drive and drive away from the scene. The victim stated that once she started driving away the suspect shot at her an unknown number of times,” the release reads.

After the victim drove off, she pulled her car over at the intersection of N. Central Street and Bernard Ave. where KPD officers met her, discovering that she had been shot and had cuts on her face.

The woman was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center “with injuries that are not expected to be life-threatening”.

This incident is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212.

