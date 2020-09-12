Maryville’s win over Alcoa highlights Week-4 of Varsity All Access action
Rebels rally at home to defeat the Tornadoes 14-9
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 92nd edition of the Blount County battle between Alcoa and maryville would go the way of the Rebels. Trailing 9-0, Maryville would rally to defeat their rivals 14-9. The Red Rebels finished with 142 yards of offense, which triples the total gained by the Tornadoes previous three opponents. Expect the Tornadoes and Rebels to switch spots in our weekly Varsity All Access Top-8 poll to be released on Sunday night.
Poll occupants and class 5-A powers Central, Powell and West were all winners Friday night remaining unbeaten on the season. Picking up it’s first victory of 2020 was Fulton. The Falcons avenged last years set back the Austin-east with a 37-7 win. The Falcons have now won seven of their last nine games against the Roadrunners. Click below to check out the highlights from our weekly Varsity All Access report:
Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3
Bledsoe Co. 40, Grundy Co. 6
Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20
Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19
Campbell Co. 34, Seymour 12
Claiborne 46, Unaka 6
Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14
Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14
Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock Co. 0
David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7
Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21
Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25 (Thu)
Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke Co. 7
Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14
Grainger 24, Scott 0Hampton 34, Cloudland 12
King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
Kingston 35, Rockwood 20
Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28
Knoxville Central 53, Hardin Valley 21
Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7
Knoxville Grace 35, York Institute 0
Knoxville West 42, Jefferson Co. 0
Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0
Maryville 14, Alcoa 9
McCreary Central, KY 32, Jellico 30
McMinn Central 47, Polk Co. 14
McMinn Co. 56, Ooltewah 14
Midway 34, Cosby 8
Monterey 50, Harriman 18
Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0
Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6
Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22
Oneida 21, Greenback 7
Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28
Powell 43, Karns 7
Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24
Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25
Sequatchie Co. 21, Hixson 0
Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22
South Greene 28, West Greene 21
South-Doyle 22, Anderson Co. 21
Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8
Tyner 36, Howard 0
Unicoi Co. 31, Happy Valley 14
Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13
William Blount 29, Heritage 22 (Thu)
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.