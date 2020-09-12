Maryville’s win over Alcoa highlights Week-4 of Varsity All Access action

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 92nd edition of the Blount County battle between Alcoa and maryville would go the way of the Rebels. Trailing 9-0, Maryville would rally to defeat their rivals 14-9. The Red Rebels finished with 142 yards of offense, which triples the total gained by the Tornadoes previous three opponents. Expect the Tornadoes and Rebels to switch spots in our weekly Varsity All Access Top-8 poll to be released on Sunday night.

Poll occupants and class 5-A powers Central, Powell and West were all winners Friday night remaining unbeaten on the season. Picking up it’s first victory of 2020 was Fulton. The Falcons avenged last years set back the Austin-east with a 37-7 win. The Falcons have now won seven of their last nine games against the Roadrunners. Click below to check out the highlights from our weekly Varsity All Access report:

Baylor 56, Chattanooga Central 3

Bledsoe Co. 40, Grundy Co. 6

Bradley Central 35, Bearden 20

Brainerd 46, Lookout Valley 19

Campbell Co. 34, Seymour 12

Claiborne 46, Unaka 6

Cleveland 41, Soddy-Daisy 14

Copper Basin 56, Tellico Plains 14

Cumberland Gap 40, Hancock Co. 0

David Crockett 31, Knoxville Webb 7

Elizabethton 23, Daniel Boone 21

Farragut 45, Oak Ridge 25 (Thu)

Gatlinburg-Pittman 29, Cocke Co. 7

Gibbs 39, Morristown East 14

Grainger 24, Scott 0Hampton 34, Cloudland 12

King’s Academy 54, Mt. Juliet Christian 7

Kingston 35, Rockwood 20

Knoxville Carter 48, Lenoir City 28

Knoxville Central 53, Hardin Valley 21

Knoxville Fulton 37, Austin-East 7

Knoxville Grace 35, York Institute 0

Knoxville West 42, Jefferson Co. 0

Loudon 38, Sequoyah 0

Maryville 14, Alcoa 9

McCreary Central, KY 32, Jellico 30

McMinn Central 47, Polk Co. 14

McMinn Co. 56, Ooltewah 14

Midway 34, Cosby 8

Monterey 50, Harriman 18

Morristown West 35, Cherokee 0

Northview Academy 12, Oliver Springs 6

Oakdale 30, Wartburg Central 22

Oneida 21, Greenback 7

Pigeon Forge 36, Sullivan Central 28

Powell 43, Karns 7

Red Bank 27, East Hamilton 24

Science Hill 45, Greeneville 25

Sequatchie Co. 21, Hixson 0

Signal Mountain 52, Whitwell 22

South Greene 28, West Greene 21

South-Doyle 22, Anderson Co. 21

Sullivan South 58, North Greene 8

Tyner 36, Howard 0

Unicoi Co. 31, Happy Valley 14

Volunteer 55, Sullivan East 13

William Blount 29, Heritage 22 (Thu)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.