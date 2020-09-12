Memphis police searching for missing man, belongings found near Mississippi River

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) -Memphis Police are searching for a missing man whose belongings were found near the Mississippi River Friday, WREG reported.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 30-year-old Brandon Owens was released from Alliance Healthcare on Friday around 8 p.m.

MPD said no one has seen Owens since that time. Officers said Owens lefts in an unknown directions on foot and his belongings were located by the Mississippi River in Martyr Park.

WREG reported, Owens is described as a white male, 5 foot 9 inches, 115 lbs. with red hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information contact MPD at 901-636-4479.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WREG. All rights reserved.