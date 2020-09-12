Morristown police searching for missing teen with disability

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen at her home Friday night.

According to MPD, 17-year-old Sydney Cummings was last seen around 9:00 p.m. at her Morristown home Friday night. Her family said they haven’t seen her since they went to bed.

The family believes Sydney left the home ‘voluntarily’ sometimes in the middle of the night.

According to her family, the teen has an intellectual disability and needs medication.

Sydney is described as a white female around five feet, four inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to MPD, Sydney is most likely traveling on foot because she does not have access to a car.

If you have seen Sydney, police ask that you contact dispatch immediately at 423-585-2701.

