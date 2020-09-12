Nashville Metro police: Man, missing 4-year-old daughter boarded flight to Middle East.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Federal authorities informed Nashville Metro police that a man who did not return his 4-year-old daughter to her mother this week may be in the Middle East, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

Officials have been searching for 47-year-old Diab Alia and his daughter Mariah after he did not return the child to the mother per their child custody agreement.

According to Metro police, on Friday the Department of Homeland Security told them that Alia boarded a flight to the Middle East on the same day he picked up Mariah from her mother on Sept. 3.

WTVF reported, the mother called police when Alia had not returned their child on Sept. 6.

Mariah has been entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing person.

According to officials, an Amber Alert was not issued due to Alia being a custodial parent without a violent history.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.