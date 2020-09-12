Sevierville Walmart holds ‘Water Drive’ for Sevier Co. first responders

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Walmart in Sevierville is holding a water drive for first responders in the county.

Emergency service agencies will be collecting water in front of the Walmart located at 1414 Parkway from Sept. 11 through Sept. 13. All water collected will be donated to emergency responders in the county for them to keep on hand and use in case of an emergency.

“Last year’s donations were able to support every emergency service agency throughout Sevier County over the previous year. Please come out to show your support, say hello, or discuss any volunteer opportunities with our local Volunteer Fire and Rescue Agencies,” The Sevierville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The Sevierville Walmart is hosting a Water Drive for the Emergency Service Agencies throughout Sevier County. Emergency... Posted by Sevierville Police Department on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.