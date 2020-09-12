Stormy late Sunday, and watching Sally late week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain and storms are here Sunday afternoon. Some of those could bring quite the heavy rain for the Cumberland Plateau.

After a couple nice days midweek, we could potentially get rain from “Sally” Thursday and/or Friday.

That sets up a gorgeous fall-like weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

As expected, stormy weather plowed down the slopes

Sunday’s rain is a little more confined to our Plateau counties. We’re still warm and humid Sunday. Showers are still pretty likely but the chance is down a smidgen. The best chance of downpours is late Sunday morning and early in the afternoon. It’s on the Cumberland Plateau. Some out that way could get closer to one inch.

The rain moves southeast towards Knoxville and the cities along I-75 by the middle of the afternoon, lasting on-and-off through dinner. The storms could re-strengthen over the Smokies, dumping lots of rain at higher terrain. Overall, there’s a pretty high-end chance for rain, but it’ll be lighter in the Valley. Highs are in the mid-to-upper 80s before the rain reaches your town.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday has morning showers, then several dry hours. We get some later afternoon showers that will usher in cooler and less humid weather from Tuesday onwards.

Tuesday’s rain chances are really low, mostly on the Plateau. Wednesday is another great day, and we have solid ‘sleeping weather’ with the windows open.

By the end of the workweek (WVLT)

Thursday is where things get interesting. Of our four long-range tools, two give us heavy rain from Tropical Storm Sally, which kind of sits adrift off the Gulf Coast early in the week. The other two tools, well, they keep Sally down south of Chattanooga, as a strong cold front pushes it off the East Coast by Friday.

Regardless of that heavy rain potential Thursday and Friday, a cold front brings our second big blast of cooler air late this summer. Next weekend is shaping up to be dry and comfy!

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.