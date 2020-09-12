Advertisement

Tennessee Titans first round draft pick Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI in Nashville

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman and first round Draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been arrested for a DUI in Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -Tennessee Titans offensive lineman and first round Draft pick Isaiah Wilson has been arrested for a DUI in Nashville, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

According to Metro police, Wilson struck a concrete wall in his Dodge Challenger near the intersection of 25th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

WTVF reported, Wilson agreed to a breath alcohol test and registered over the legal limit at .107%. He was released from the Davidson County Detention Center Saturday morning.

“We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed," said The Tennessee Titans in a statement regarding Wilson’s arrest.

Wilson was drafted by the Titans in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WTVF. All rights reserved.

