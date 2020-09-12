Advertisement

TWRA asks Tennessee Football who is behind the alleged ‘tiger’

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked Tennessee Football Saturday who is behind the alleged ‘tiger.’
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 12, 2020 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asked Tennessee Football Saturday who is behind the alleged ‘tiger.’

“Hey Tennessee Football, do you think the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers are behind this #knoxvilletiger? Don’t let them get to you. You got this! Good luck this season! Make us proud,” said TWRA in a Facebook post.

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Saturday, September 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

