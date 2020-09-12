USPS offering $50,000 reward after employee is critically injured in Chicago shooting

(CNN) -The US Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the shooting of a postal worker in Chicago, CNN reported.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 24-year-old female was ‘shot multiple times while working’ Thursday around noon.

CNN reported, “The victim has gunshot wounds to the back of both legs, buttocks area, stomach and the back of her head,” according to CPD.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and was in critical condition.

No suspect is in custody, CNN reported.

“Division Postal Inspectors are working around the clock on this shooting investigation,” USPIS Chicago Division said in a tweet.

#Chicago Division Postal Inspectors are working around the clock on this shooting investigation. If you have information, please contact us at 877-876-2455. https://t.co/GrnJO5dtgE @USPISpressroom — USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) September 12, 2020

