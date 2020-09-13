Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office surprise East Tenn. boy with bike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -After 10-year-old Jerian Patterson discovered his bicycle was no longer parked outside of their Lafollete home, his mother Karlessa Wilson sent out a Facebook post asking for a reward for his missing bike.

The post caught the eye of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Robbie Goins says he and the department decided to come together to surprise Jerian with a brand new bike.

Jerian, who aspires to become a Police Officer, says he’s thankful for the department for helping him. He said he now wants to help others in the community.

