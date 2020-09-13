Egyptian archaeologists discover 13 mysterious mummies

(CNN) -Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a mysterious collection of coffins thought to contain human mummies that have been sealed for more than 2,500 years, CNN reported.

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiques, the coffins were found piled on top of each other nearly 40 feet deep in a well. The ministry said the coffins are well preserved that the original details and colors are visible.

CNN reported, the discovery comes a week after Egypt reopened its sites and museums to visitors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

