Heavy rain Sunday evening followed by Sally’s downpours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downpours could lead to periodic standing water if you’re out late Sunday night.

Rain chances are crumbling fast on Monday, with Tuesday and Wednesday still set up as simply beautiful days.

Rain from “Sally” reaches our area later Thursday, with the potential of very heavy rain.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers were slow to move into the Valley floor Sunday afternoon. Now they’re rolling east, and storms are forming along the I-75 corridor. The heaviest stuff - as expected - has been in Cumberland, Fentress, and Wayne (KY) Counties. Some there could easily get over an inch of rain by late tonight.

That line of broken storms should tighten up as it moves lower into the Valley. Heavy downpours are likely now for Cocke, Hamblen, Sevier, and Blount Counties foothills.

You can expect some fog at the bus stop Monday morning, with a pretty muggy feel to the air and a low near 70.

Rain in a ribbon-thin line brings some big changes Monday afternoon. The rain looks much, much weaker than it did previously, and should only impact those south of Interstate 40.

The breeze behind that potent cold front should feel nice and will drastically drop the humidity.

That sets up a beautiful Tuesday and Wednesday. There are only one or two showers Wednesday night, perhaps from the outer bands of then-hurricane Sally.

LOOKING AHEAD

There are two big stories in the longer range forecast: Sally’s rain and the fall-like clear skies behind the big storm.

Our maps are still split on where exactly Sally goes. They are, however, all bringing us rain at this point. We could have several inches of rain if the European model plays out. Most maps, though, keep the heaviest stuff just south of our coverage area and/or in the mountains.

A cold front blows Sally to the east by early Friday. That leaves us with good high school football weather. Clear skies and a big-time cool-down roll in for next weekend. We should be dry for several days after that.

Your Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.