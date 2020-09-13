Josh Carr, man wanted for killing mother, stabbing grandmother in Sevier Co. custody

SEVIER Co., Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Carr, the man wanted or stabbing his grandmother and killing his mother has been returned to Sevier County Sunday.

Sevier County Sheriff’s Office officials told WVLT News that Carr was returned to the county Sunday evening and is now being booked into the Sevier Co. Jail.

Carr was first taken into custody by police in Michigan on September 4. after allegedly killing his mother, Pam Carr, Wednesday morning, September 2, and stabbing his grandmother at around 5:45 a.m. in Sevier County.

