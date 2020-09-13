Knoxville police investigating fatal overnight shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal overnight shooting on S. Hall of Fame Drive.

According to KPD, officers responded to a shooting with two male victims on the 100 block of S. Hall of Fame Drive around 11:15 p.m.

Officers found one male victim was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries after being transported from the scene. The second male victim is in stable condition at UT Medical Center.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

If anyone has information contact KPD at 865-215-7317.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.