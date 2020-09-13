KPD investigating shooting near Fort Sanders Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Knoxville Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred near Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Sunday morning.

According to KPD, officers responded to numerous gunshots in the area of White Avenue between 19th and 20th Street around 2:20 a.m.

Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center reported that a male gunshot victim had arrived at the ER for treatment.

According to KPD, officers were able to locate the crime scene on both the north and south sides of White Avenue west of 19th Street.

The victim spoke to officers who stated that he was involved in an altercation at the Shell gas station on Cumberland Avenue prior to the incident.

The victim was stabilized and transferred to UT Medical Center for further treatment.

KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

