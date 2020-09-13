Advertisement

Looking for former Vols on NFL gameday?

NFL gameday is back and so are your favorite former Vols playing on the teams.
(WYMT)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -NFL gameday is back and so are your favorite former Vols playing on the teams.

35 former University of Tennessee players are listed on 20 out of 32 NFL teams.

Find out where your favorite Vol is playing below:

Atlanta Falcons:

Luke Stocker, TE

Baltimore Ravens:

Morgan Cox, LS

Nigel Warrior, DB Practice Squad

Eli Wolf, TE Practice Squad

Buffalo Bills:

Jason Croom, TE/WR

Carolina Panthers:

Michael Palardy, PT

Chicago Bears:

Tyler Bray, QB Practice Squad

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR

Cincinnati Bengals:

Kahlil McKenzie, OG

Cleveland Browns:

John Kelly, RB

Denver Broncos:

Ja’Wuan James, OT

Alexander Johnson, LB

Detroit Lions:

Justin Coleman, CB

Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB

Houston Texans:

Zach Fulton, OG

Los Angeles Rams:

Daniel Bituli, LB

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jason Witten, TE

Kendal Vickers, DE

Minnesota Vikings:

Britton Colquitt, P

New England Patriots:

Jakob Johnson, TE

New Orleans Saints:

Alvin Kamara, RB

Marquez Callaway, WR

Shy Tuttle, DT

New York Jets:

Josh Malone, WR Practice Squad

Kyle Phillips, DE

Philadelphia Eagles:

Derek Barnett, DE

Malik Jackson, DE

Pittsburgh Steelers:

Dustin Colquitt, P

Josh Dobbs, QB

Daniel McCullers, NT

Cameron Sutton, CB

Seattle Seahawks:

Darrell Taylor, OB

San Francisco 49ers:

Jauan Jennings, WR

Emmanuel Moseley, CB

