Advertisement

Ohio State University cancels spring break in 2021

Ohio State University has canceled spring break in 2021 to reduce exposure of its students, staff and faculty to COVID-19, CNN reported.
Ohio State
Ohio State(AP images)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -Ohio State University has canceled spring break in 2021 to reduce exposure of its students, staff and faculty to COVID-19, CNN reported.

According to an email from executive vice president and provost Bruce A. McPheron, instead of traditional spring break, there will be two days without classes on Feb. 9 and March 31.

CNN reported, the university said it will “keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures.”

The university announced the first week of classes for the second semester will begin on Jan. 11 and will be online to give students time to quarantine before in-person classes begin.

“While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester,” said McPheron.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Protester hit by car in Johnson City rally, leg broken

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Johnson City Police Department says one protester was hit by a car during a downtown rally Saturday, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Egyptian archaeologists discover 13 mysterious mummies

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Egyptian archaeologists have discovered a mysterious collection of coffins thought to contain human mummies that have been sealed for more than 2,500 years, CNN reported.

News

TBI investigating deadly shooting in Coffee County

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a deadly shooting in Coffee County.

News

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers searching for hiker missing for more than 2 weeks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are searching for a missing hiker at the National Park in Colorado, CNN reported.

Latest News

News

Target’s car seat trade-in event now underway

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Target’s car seat trade-in event is back for 2020.

News

Active COVID-19 cases decrease in Knox County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers, Megan Sadler and Alivia Harris
Active COVID-19 cases decreased on Sunday, according to new data released by the Knox County Health Department.

News

Tenn. teenager charged with allegedly raping a child

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Johnson City police say a juvenile has been arrested and charged with allegedly raping a child, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

News

Knoxville police investigating fatal overnight shooting

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knoxville Police Department are investigating a fatal overnight shooting on S. Hall of Fame Drive.

News

Oldest living U.S. Veteran celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home Saturday in New Orleans, CBS affiliate WVUE reported.

News

KPD investigating shooting near Fort Sanders Medical Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
Knoxville Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred near Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center Sunday morning.