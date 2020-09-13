Ohio State University cancels spring break in 2021

(CNN) -Ohio State University has canceled spring break in 2021 to reduce exposure of its students, staff and faculty to COVID-19, CNN reported.

According to an email from executive vice president and provost Bruce A. McPheron, instead of traditional spring break, there will be two days without classes on Feb. 9 and March 31.

CNN reported, the university said it will “keep our community together throughout the semester and reduce travel-related exposures.”

The university announced the first week of classes for the second semester will begin on Jan. 11 and will be online to give students time to quarantine before in-person classes begin.

“While there were many adjustments to our plans over the summer, we hope that our experience this semester will allow for a smoother and more predictable plan heading into spring semester,” said McPheron.

