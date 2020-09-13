Oldest living U.S. Veteran celebrates 111th birthday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVLT/WVUE) -Lawrence Brooks, the oldest known U.S. veteran of World War II, celebrated his 111th birthday at his home Saturday in New Orleans, CBS affiliate WVUE reported.

The National WWII Museum which has been hosting Brooks birthday for the past five years, arranged a socially distant birthday celebration this year.

WVUE reported, the museum presented Brooks a cake, military plane flyovers, collected nearly 10,000 birthday cards and had a vocal trio, The Victory Belles, perform a series of songs.

“It is such an honor to have the oldest living U.S. veteran of World War II living so close to our institution, and it was meaningful for us to continue to celebrate Lawrence Brooks and his incredible life in a safe manner this year,” said Amber Mitchell, assistant director of public engagement at The National WWII Museum. “As we continue to lose members of The Greatest Generation, it is so important that we honor these men and women for their bravery and sacrifice while they are with us.”

Brooks was born Sept. 12, 1909 and served in the African-American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and Philippines during WWII.

