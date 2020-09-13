One dead after downing incident at Bald River Falls
According to a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, one person drowned at Bald River Falls Saturday, September 12.
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a drowning incident Saturday at a popular waterfall area in Monroe County.
According to a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, one person drowned at Bald River Falls Saturday, September 12.
This is a developing story as WVLT News works to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.