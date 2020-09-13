Advertisement

One dead after downing incident at Bald River Falls

According to a spokesperson for the Monroe County Sheriff’s office, one person drowned at Bald River Falls Saturday, September 12.
Bridge at Bald River Falls / Source: (WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE Co. , Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead after a drowning incident Saturday at a popular waterfall area in Monroe County.

This is a developing story as WVLT News works to learn more.

