Protester hit by car in Johnson City rally, leg broken

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WVLT/WJHL) -The Johnson City Police Department says one protester was hit by a car during a downtown rally Saturday, CBS/ABC affiliate WJHL reported.

WJHL reported, the incident occurred around 7:20 p.m. near State of Franklin Road. A viewer submitted a video to WJHL of the incident where you can see the man getting hit by the vehicle and falling to the ground.

JCPD said there were around 10 people at the rally.

According to WJHL, police reported the person has non-life threatening injuries, including a broken leg. The victim’s current condition is unknown.

No one has been arrested. The driver of the vehicle has been found and believed to be from out of state.

WJHL reported, the driver potentially faces a felony aggravated assault charge.

Johnson City police are working to find the suspect in an ongoing investigation.

