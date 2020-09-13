Advertisement

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers searching for hiker missing for more than 2 weeks

Rocky Mountain National Park rangers are searching for a missing hiker at the National Park in Colorado, CNN reported.
Credit: KCNC
Credit: KCNC
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Sep. 13, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to a release from the National Park Service, officials said they believe 24-year-old Steven Grunwalk from New York was attempting the Glacier Gorge Traverse on August 29 when he went missing.

CNN reported the search for Grunwald began on Friday.

The traverse touches 11 summits in the Rocky Mountains over 19 miles.

Sean Garrison, Grunwald’s brother, told CNN that his brother is an adept hiker and climber who hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and most of the peaks in the Adirondacks in New York, along with other locations across the US and Mexico.

CNN reported, Grunwald attended Ranger School in New York and has taken survival classes.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

